Pistons vs. Wizards GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Let’s pretend we’re in a world where all the players on the Detroit Pistons injury report are out. That means the Pistons, who face the Washington Wizard’s tonight with an NBA-standard 15-man roster, will be without nine players. You don’t even really need to use your imagination, because eight of those players have already been ruled out for the game. Only Cory Joseph remains questionable.

Those players also represent the Pistons’ entire projected starting lineup going back to the beginning of the season, and of the team’s 10 highest-paid players only three will be healthy enough to play. Luckily, the Pistons nabbed Eugene Omoruyi off the street and traded for James Wiseman. The Wizards will be without Flint native Kyle Kuzma.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +13

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (16-52)

Killian Hayes, RJ Hampton, Rodney McGruder, Eugene Omoruyi, James Wiseman

Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford