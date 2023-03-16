Pistons vs. Nuggets GameThread: Game Time TV, Odds and More

The NBA’s favorite narrative right now is about the MVP award.

Does Nikola Jokic, the low-key, unassuming, two-time winner, deserve his third? Or does Joel Embiid deserve one in the same ilk as Karl Malone in the late 1990s? Oh, and don’t forget about Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has the Milwaukee Bucks cruising to the top record in the Eastern Conference.

How do the Detroit Pistons factor into this? They host Jokic and his struggling Denver Nuggets tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +15

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (16-54)

Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, RJ Hampton, Eugene Omoruyi, James Wiseman

Denver Nuggets (46-23)

Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic