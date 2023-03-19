Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Miami Heat visit the Detroit Pistons tonight two games out of the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, which would guarantee them entry in the playoffs. The Pistons, meanwhile, have the worst record in the NBA, just ended an interminable losing streak, and have absolutely nothing to play for. This could be an ugly game in Detroit.

Not that the Heat are world-beaters, mind you. If they were, they wouldn’t be in the seventh spot and facing a play-in game in the lesser conference. They do have talent, however; and Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro can all do their fair share of damage on any given night.

The Pistons will be welcoming back Marvin Bagley, which is a relief for a team missing the majority of its big-man depth. He can be the second big in two-big lineups featuring James Wiseman and Jalen Duren. Will it work? It hasn’t really yet, but who cares???

Game Vitals

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +9

Projected Lineups

Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman