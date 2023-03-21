The Pistons Pulse: The Vets, The Bigs and March Madness

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week giving flowers to two veteran guards, Rodney McGruder and Cory Joseph, and continuing the discussion around the bigs on the Detroit Pistons roster. While many do not like seeing the minutes from McGruder and Joseph, very much understandable for a team in the position of the Pistons, we still wanted to acknowledge their play over the past few weeks.

We continue the episode discussing the play of Jalen Duren, James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III. Why is Jalen Duren still coming off the bench? Is there room for all three of these big men moving forward? Who do we believe in the most to be able to play the “4”?

To finish off this week’s episode we breakdown my favorite four days of the calendar, the first week of the NCAA Tournament, or better known as March Madness. Omari and I go through each region of the bracket and talk about the best games, surprising teams, and more with an emphasis on the Detroit Pistons and the NBA Draft.

***ANNOUNCEMENT***

We also began the episode with a special announcement for The Pistons Pulse. Omari and I will be going LIVE and IN PERSON on Monday, April 3rd at the HopCat Detroit in Midtown (4265 Woodward) to record Episode 60!!!! Yes, we will record the episode in person with a live audience and we will be taking your questions, comments, etc. throughout the episode! Come join us on April 3rd for the recording and then stay around to eat and watch the NCAA National Championship game with us! We are very excited to meet all of you in person!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

