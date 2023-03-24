Pistons vs. Raptors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are 0-3 against the Toronto Raptors this season. Last season, they won the series 3-0. The season before, they were 3-0. In 2019-20, they were 0-3. The season prior, they were 3-0. The season before that, the Pistons were 0-4, but that was when Dwane Casey was coaching the Raps. In other words, this is an all or nothing affair going back six season. That doesn’t necessarily bode well for Detroit’s chances tonight, but maybe they can break the streak and actually partially split the series.

To get a W, the Pistons will need to play much better than they did against the Atlanta Hawks. In that 129-107 defeat, they were outscored at the free-throw line by 12, and outrebounded by 26(!!!). Disgusting. After tonight, there are only eight games left. Tick Tock, Mr. Wick (topical movie reference. Also, I would suggest maybe going to see John Wick 4 instead of this game if that’s your thing).

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Watch: Bally Sports

Odds: Pistons +12.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (16-57)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Marvin Bagley III, James Wiseman

Toronto Raptors (35-38)

Fred VanVleet, Will Barton, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl