The Pistons Pulse: Coming to DEEEEEETROIT Live and IN PERSON on April 3rd

As I make my third trip to the Motor City to see our Detroit Pistons play and visit the city, The Pistons Pulse is going to take full advantage. Omari and I have been able to record episodes in the same room a few times in the past but this time we are taking that even further!

The Pistons Pulse, brought to you by The Detroit Free Press, will be recording an episode LIVE and IN PERSON on Monday, April 3rd at 8pm ET. We would love for you to join us at 4265 Woodward Ave in Detroit, MI at HopCat Midtown in Detroit to be in the audience for the recording. Not only will your questions be covered during this mailbag episode, this time your voice will be heard!!!

That’s right, Wes will be walking through the audience with a microphone the entire episode fielding your questions to ask Omari and I while we record our 60th episode of the podcast. This is your chance to have your voice debut on The Pistons Pulse Podcast. It will be the most interactive, engaging and immediate mailbag episode you will ever be a part of! And we can’t wait.

Come early to eat the amazing food at the HopCat Midtown and hang out with Omari, Wes and I before the episode and then stay after the episode to watch the NCAA Men’s National Championship Game with us!

We are extremely excited for this opportunity and can not wait to meet all of you. We hope you, and bring a Pistons friend, to see you on Monday, April 3rd at 8pm ET.