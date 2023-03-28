The Pistons Pulse: ROTY, All-Rookie Teams, Favorite Draft Prospects, and March Madness

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

***REMINDER***

We began the episode with a reminder for The Pistons Pulse. Omari and I will be going LIVE and IN PERSON on Monday, April 3rd at the HopCat Detroit in Midtown (4265 Woodward) to record Episode 60!!!! Yes, we will record the episode in person with a live audience and we will be taking your questions, comments, etc. throughout the episode! Come join us on April 3rd for the recording and then stay around to eat and watch the NCAA National Championship game with us! We are very excited to meet all of you in person!

With the end of the regular season quickly approaching Omari and I dive into the NBA Rookie of the Year race and rookie first and second teams. While there is little chance Jaden Ivey plays a factor in the RoTY debate, it is still good practice to compare his rookie season to that of other top rookies around the association. Where the real debate comes for Ivey is who ends up on the All-NBA rookie first team. We also talk about the overall rookie season from Jalen Duren and whether he ends up on the second team.

We also continue to discuss and analyze the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. We give an update on where the Detroit Pistons currently stand in terms of the “tank race” as a bottom three finish is essentially a lock at the time of recording. In past episodes we have taken deep dives into prospects like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, the Thompson Twins and more. This week Omari and I give our “favorite”, not necessarily the best, prospects in the upcoming draft and how they would fit with the current Pistons roster.

We finish off the episode breaking down and analyzing the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. March Madness has been on full display with all sorts of upsets to go around and that has knocked out a lot of the prospects at the top of the draft. We discuss what we saw from those players during the runs their teams did make and about the teams and players that are left in the tournament.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports