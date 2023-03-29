Introducing Detroit Bad Boys LIVE

Two things can be true. First, Detroit Pistons fans can’t wait for this season to be over. Second, as soon as the offseason arrives, we’ll all be anxious for it to be over. To help us make it through yet another summer without Pistons basketball, and to cover what is bound to be one of the most consequential offseasons in memory, Detroit Bad Boys is proud to introduce a new weekly show — DBB Live.

Beginning 8 pm E.T. on Thursday, April 13, Detroit Bad Boys will be launching a new weekly live show on its Youtube channel starring our own Jack Kelly and Wes Davenport, with frequent appearances from our film breakdown expert Bryce Simon and perhaps more DBB regulars.

The show will be hosted every Thursday evening at 8 pm E.T on the official Detroit Bad Boys YouTube channel.

We’ve got you covered all offseason long with weekly discussion surrounding the direction of the franchise, including special episodes for key events.

Jack Kelly brings his usual dose of reasoned optimism and insightful analysis, Wes Davenport leans on his playing experience and analytical approach, and Bryce Simon will break down the film from college and the pros as we journey through arguably the franchises most pivotal offseason with Troy Weaver at the helm.

Never relying on hot takes or clickbait topics, DBB Live will offer an interactive platform for the DBB community and fans to listen to the topics they want to be discussed.

The weekly panel will take questions in advance on DBB’s forthcoming DBB Live! weekly articles, reach out via the official DBB socials or directly to Jack or Wes on Twitter. Questions will also be accepted during the live show every week via show chat.

DBB Live will be the new host of DBB’s 2023 NBA Draft Night special, where a panel of DBB contributors will break down the entire first round and more.

DBB Live will also host special episodes during major events such as the Draft Lottery and Free Agency opening on July, 6th. Along with a special Summer League Recap on June, 11th with our man Jack Kelly on the scene in Las Vegas.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: 8pm E.T. every Thursday evening (beginning April 13)

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel — Subscribe here

How to submit questions: