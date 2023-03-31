Pistons vs. Rockets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

There is bad and then there is being 6.5-point underdogs to the second-worst team in the NBA bad. That is where the Detroit Pistons, the worst team in the NBA, find themselves as they visit the Houston Rockets tonight in the Toyota Center.

The Pistons are finishing off one of the franchise’s worst months in its storied history, winning just one game in March and with one victory in its past 19 contests. The “silver lining” in all that? By net rating, Detroit was ONLY the third-worst team in the basketball, inching above the similarly injury-riddled Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurts. Still, the Rockets -7.2 mark is better than Detroit’s -8.6.

For those with the stones to watch this impending horror show, at least both sides will have most of its youngest building blocks available to see the floor. The Pistons are without Cade Cunningham, of course, and Isaiah Stewart is out as well. Rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren are available, as are Isaiah Livers, James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III. The Rockets, meanwhile, will only be missing Jae’Sean Tate and rookie TyTy Washington among its youngest set, with Kenyon Martin Jr. listed as questionable. That means a good opportunity to see rookie Jabari Smith Jr, Jalen Green, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman

Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green, KJ Martin, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun

Bonus Question of the Day

Leaving aside specific fit on either roster, who do you view as a superior building block to a young team — Jalen Green or Jalen Duren?