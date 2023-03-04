Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

We are at the point in the season when Detroit Pistons games are exactly as interesting as the injury point will allow. Tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers doesn’t look like it’s going to be too interesting. The Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham, of course, but they will also be without the services of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. The Cavs will have a full complement of rotation players. That does not lead one to believe this game will be particularly close. But it’s another opportunity to see Detroit’s $12 million bigs James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley get some run against one of the toughest big-men lineups in the league.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, James Wiseman