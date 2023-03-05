Pistons vs Cavaliers Final Score: Cleveland dominates shorthanded Pistons

When looking up the definition of “dog days” of a rebuild, it will now read ““the March 4th contest between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.” It was a night to forget for the Pistons as they lost big to the Cavaliers 114-90. Even short handed, it was turnovers and decision making that did in Detroit. The Pistons had a total of 24 turnovers and allowed 25 fast break points. Jaden Ivey continued his struggles versus the Cavaliers, shooting 4-of-14 from the field and turning the ball over five times. James Wiseman had a quiet game on the offensive end as well, showing his room for growth against two of the best defensive bigs in the NBA. Marvin Bagley, on the other hand, had his third 20-point, 10-rebound game since returning to the lineup. Bagley also notched three blocks on top of five boards on the offensive end.

It was a short night for the Cavaliers and their star power. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell combined for 41 points in just 24 minutes apiece, with Garland only missing three of his attempts. It was almost just as easy for Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, both finishing in double figures themselves. Mobley also finished with 11 rebounds and four blocks, showcasing his versatility on the defensive end. It only takes about two minutes to see why they are one of the rising powers in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers physicality and star power was simply overwhelming for the Pistons. Between their pressure on the defensive end and their length in the front court, it’s a tough matchup every night. Going in with four starters out of the lineup? Forget it. That’s exactly what every Pistons fan will want to do. And that’s exactly what the Pistons will have to do, as they head back home to host the Trail Blazers. Detroit will be looking to snap a seven game losing streak. Completely unrelated, there is only 73 days left until the NBA Draft Lottery. With the way this season’s gone on the court, it’s apparent the front office has their eyes focused on Mid-June’s draft. Games like these make it feel like it can’t come soon enough.