Pistons vs. Blazers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Think back to that hopeful night 24 hours before the start of the season. Remember how exicted you were? What if I told that version of you that Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, James Wiseman (yes, we have James Wiseman), and Rodney McGruder were all potentially going to miss the game against the Portland Trail Blazers? Would you still watch? The closest thing to a Piston that might get that version of you excited is current Trail Blazer Jerami Grant, who is playing tonight and playing quite well this season. Otherwise, man, I don’t know what to tell you. You’re in line to see plenty of Bagley buckets. Hami chaos. Feel like the Pistons missed the chance to trade for Cam Reddish, maybe. Could be a great night for rookie Jaden Ivey! That’s all I got for ya.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley

Damian Lillard, Cam Reddish, Mattise Thybule, Jerami Grant, Drew Eubanks