 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pistons vs. Blazers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Everyone is out and everything is awful, but at least we get to see Jerami Grant again

By Sean Corp
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Think back to that hopeful night 24 hours before the start of the season. Remember how exicted you were? What if I told that version of you that Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, James Wiseman (yes, we have James Wiseman), and Rodney McGruder were all potentially going to miss the game against the Portland Trail Blazers? Would you still watch? The closest thing to a Piston that might get that version of you excited is current Trail Blazer Jerami Grant, who is playing tonight and playing quite well this season. Otherwise, man, I don’t know what to tell you. You’re in line to see plenty of Bagley buckets. Hami chaos. Feel like the Pistons missed the chance to trade for Cam Reddish, maybe. Could be a great night for rookie Jaden Ivey! That’s all I got for ya.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (15-49)

Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley

Portland Trail Blazers (30-34)

Damian Lillard, Cam Reddish, Mattise Thybule, Jerami Grant, Drew Eubanks

More From Detroit Bad Boys

Loading comments...