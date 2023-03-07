The Pistons Pulse: Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman and “Sheed or Sham”

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week talking about our Detroit Pistons on the court after an episode that was dedicated entirely to the top of the 2023 NBA Draft and top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and MORE! We will also be back next week being joined by Matt Babcock to dive deeper into the Draft, Detroit Pistons offseason and more front office decisions.

We lead off this episode talking about the play of former No. 5 overall pick, Jaden Ivey. Ivey had the best month of his career in February and probably should have won Rookie of the Month. We discuss what has impressed us the most about the young rookies play and what we expect to see him moving forward including when finally being paired again with Cade Cunningham.

We also discuss the overall Rookie of the Year debate and highlight how one fanbase will be furious when their rookie does not make the first team.

As we continue into segment two we change the spotlight to the newly acquired James Wiseman and what we have seen from him through his six games with the Pistons. We also got to see him paired with fellow big man, Marvin Bagley III, and give our thoughts on what that looked like on Saturday vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To finish off the episode we bring on our guy, Wes Davenport, to play a game of Sheed or Sham. Full disclaimer, this was a very relaxed game of Sheed or Sham this episode without a ton of focus on basketball, although multiple of the questions did still have a Pistons or Detroit flavor, and hopefully gives you a chance to get to know Omari and I a little more.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

