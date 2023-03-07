Pistons vs. Wizards preview: Detroit faces a Washington team clinging to postseason hopes

The Detroit Pistons are losers of a season-high eight games in a row. During that losing streak, they’ve managed to post the league’s worst offense a completely reasonable 16th-rated defense, the second-to-worst turnover ratio and that is despite letting opponents shoot 41.7% from 3-point range. They also have managed to tumble all the way to the bottom of the NBA standings. It’s been a bleak 2023 so far for our beloved Pistons. They have five wins since the calendar turned and are on track of perhaps their worst season in franchise history.

Tonight, the Pistons play the Wizards. The first in a series of five consecutive games that represent perhaps their last best chances at notching another win this season. Those games, for the record, are Washington, Charlotte, Indiana, Indiana and Indiana at Little Caesars Arena as part of a five-game home stand, and then off to Washington for a road matchup. If not during this stretch, then they might not win another game this season.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +9.5

Analysis

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (15-50)

Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman

Washington Wizards (30-34)

Delon Wright, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford