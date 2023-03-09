2023 NBA Draft Prospect Review Roundup: Cam Whitmore, Kevin McCullar Jr., Payton Sandfort and Dillon Mitchell

Post-All-Star break means it is officially the 2023 NBA Draft season for the Detroit Pistons and for Pistons fans. In that spirit, Detroit Bad Boys is sharing weekly articles and prospect breakdowns from our own Bryce Simon, who is analyzing prospects for Sports Illustrated’s Draft Digest.

This week, Bryce explores a potential mid-lottery pick in Cam Whitmore, a pair of under-the-radar prospects in University of Kansas defensive stalwart Kevin McCullar Jr. and Iowa sharp-shooter Payton Sandfort, and a second-round target in Dillon MItchell.

Cam Whitmore, Villanova Freshman Wing-Forward

Cam Whitmore is a name many Pistons fans are excited about due to his possible fit with the current roster. He has had somewhat of an up-and-down freshman season after a late start due to injury. Whitmore is a powerful athlete with some real two-way potential.

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas Senior Wing

Kevin McCullar Jr. is a Texas Tech transfer who tested the NBA waters last year before coming to college basketball to play for the University of Kansas. While McCullar has struggled from the 3-point line, he does provide offensive value in other areas. That is not what makes him so intriguing, Detroit loves defense, and this kid just might be the best wing defender in the 2023 draft class and one of the best defenders in the country.

Payton Sandfort, Iowa Sophomore Guard

Payton Sandfort is a name that may not be well known nationally but should ring a bell for fans who watch the Big Ten. He recently won the award for 6th Man of the Year and is sneakily one of the most productive offensive players in the country. A slow start to the season shooting the ball hinders Sandfort’s overall shooting numbers, but he has been on fire since and is truly one of the best shooters in the country. While he may not end up entering the 2023 NBA Draft, he is still a name to know, especially for a Pistons team always looking for shooting and floor spacing.

Dillon Mitchell, Texas Freshman Forward

It has been a rough freshman season in Austin, Texas for Dillon Mitchell. Mitchell is a former top-5 recruit in the 2022 class. He has not been able to find his footing within the Longhorns’ offense and has probably fallen out of the first-round conversation. If Mitchell decides to stay in the 2023 draft he would be an interesting conversation for Troy Weaver if he were to acquire a late second-round pick.

If you want to stay up to date on all of this year's NBA Draft prospects, you can read all of Bryce's work for Sports Illustrated's Draft Digest.