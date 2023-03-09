Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

We might finally get to see what this proposed two-big lineup might look like for the Detroit Pistons going into next season. Tonight sees the return of center Jalen Duren who is likely to start see minutes alongside recently acquired big man James Wiseman. Will it work? Will it not? Perhaps the biggest test case is not the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are terrible, they lost starting point guard LaMelo Ball and have nothing to play for. That doesn’t mean they’re not better than the Pistons, though. And a win against Charlotte would be a surprise. Another help to the Pistons is the return of Killian Hayes, who gets to play alongside Jaden Ivey.

But the Pistons seem to be easing the returned Duren and Hayes back into the lineup. Neither are starting and instead the Pistons lineup will consist of Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III, and James Wiseman.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +3.5

Projected Lineups

Charlotte Hornets (21-46)

Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mark Williams

Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III, James Wiseman