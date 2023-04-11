The Pistons Pulse: Talking Dwane Casey, HC Replacements and Pistons Media Day

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I put a bow on what was a long and loss-filled 2022-2023 for our Detroit Pistons. The Pistons came into the season with some expectations in Cade Cunningham’s second season in the motor city along with the additions of Jaden Ivey and veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Obviously, the injury to the franchise player derailed the season and sent the organization on a completely different trajectory that resulted in the worst record in the entire league.

To start the episode we will dive into the Monday media exit interviews and any takeaways we can get from what the players and organization said. We had some interesting quotes from Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and more. The end of the regular season also means we can fully dive into off season discussion moving forward including the salary cap, re-signings, new signings, NBA Draft and everything else that comes with the crazy NBA offseason.

We then dive into perhaps the most hot button topic around the team right now and something that was being discussed all season long, the future of head coach Dwane Casey. Coach Casey was on the bench for the final time on Sunday as the leader of the Detroit Pistons and will not move into a front office role with the organization. We discuss his time with the team and dive into potential replacements like Ime Udoka, Charles Lee, Adrian Griffin, Brian Keefe, Kenny Atkinson, Jerry Stackhouse and others!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports