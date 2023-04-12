DBB Live: First Stream Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to discuss Dwane Casey, new coaches, season in review, and more

This Thursday night from 8pm E.T. join Wes Davenport, Bryce Simon of Motor City Hoops and myself for the first official live stream of DBB Live!

With a painful 2022-23 season now in the rearview mirror for the Detroit Pistons, its time to turn our attention toward a pivotal offseason that promises to be full of action and major changes up and down the Pistons lineup.

We’ve got plenty to discuss on this week’s livestream following Dwane Casey’s announcement that he will move to the front office.

We’ll also take a look back at the season that was, sharing our thoughts on the teams performance vs. preseason expectations.

Be sure to leave any questions or topics you want discussed in the comment section below!

We’ll try to answer as many as possible, while shouting out the username of each submission!

Finally, make sure you are subscribed to the Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel, we’ve got you covered all offseason long as Detroit enter Phase 2 of the Restoration.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: 8pm E.T. every Thursday evening (beginning April 13)

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel — Link to Show

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly DBB Live episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @jack_kelly_313 or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of DBB Live recording — Subscribe here

Upcoming Schedule: