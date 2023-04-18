The Pistons Pulse: Revisiting Detroit Pistons Pre-Season Expectations and Talking NBA Playoffs

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I scale out for this week’s episode as we recap and review the entire Detroit Pistons 2022-2023 NBA Season. This was obviously a disappointing season for the team in terms of wins and losses and as we know that resulted in the organization moving on from head coach Dwane Casey. If there are any updates on the coaching search Omari will have you covered to start the episode.

We take a look at each player on the roster and what we saw from this season through the lens of our The Pistons Pulse Projected state lines from the preseason. Did players fall above or below those expectations and more importantly, we dive into what factored into that result.

Omari and I also really enjoy watching the NBA as a whole and have tried to keep an eye on the playoffs as much as possible so we take some time in segment 3 to discuss the play in games and the game 1s of the first round while always having a keen eye on former Pistons, potential future Pistons and any other ties to the organization. We will not do this every episode during the off season but we would like to bring some general NBA conversation from time to time.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

