The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons Draft Deep Dive w/Stephen Gillaspie of No Ceilings

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are honored to be welcomed this week by good friend and NBA Draft analyst from the fast growing No Ceilings, Stephen Gillaspie. All of the people at No Ceilings do great work but none of them is better than Stephen and we thought he would be the perfect guest to talk about the Detroit Pistons draft as a whole.

We do start off the episode talking about some current Detroit Pistons players in rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Stephen being a Draft analyst, we wanted to get his perspective on these two prospects coming into the league and how that manifested itself during their rookie seasons.

We then dive into the top of the 2023 NBA Draft and what Stephen’s Detroit Pistons specific big board would look like one through five. No surprises with Victor Wembanyama being No. 1 on that board but who would Stephen take at No. 2? Does he have a surprise prospect that could jump into the top three overall? Who is his favorite prospect from the Pistons outside of that top three if they were to fall?

To finish off the episode we dive into a bunch of prospects that could be in play for Troy Weaver with pick No. 31 or even if he were to decide to trade back up into the first round. The 2023 NBA Draft really opens up after No. 20 so there are plenty of names to talk about and discuss. Stephen even gives us a name to watch as an UDFA and his thoughts on this draft as a whole.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

