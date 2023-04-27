DBB Live: Breaking down Victor Wembanyama’s offensive game, Draft Talk and more tonight

Join Wes and I again Thursday night from 8pm E.T with this week’s special guest — Co-host of the Pistons Pulse, Bryce Simon! We’ve got plenty of Detroit Pistons and NBA Draft items to discuss on this week’s livestream, we’ll hit on:

Victor Wembanyama’s offensive game — featuring a video breakdown from Bryce Simon.

How would Wembanyama fit with Detroit’s young core

The performance of Detroit’s bigs this past season — who exceeded preseason expectations and who didn’t.

General Draft talk

