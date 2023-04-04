The Pistons Pulse: LIVE FROM DETROIT

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I did a live, and in person, recording at the HopCat Detroit for episode 60 as my wife, Rani, and I traveled to Detroit to catch a couple games. We have done live episodes, via YouTube, in the past but this was our first attempt at doing an in person recording. Because of this, and recording late Monday night, the audio quality and editing might not be quite to the standard of previous episodes.

This was a full mailbag episode where we took questions from those in attendance at the recording and you will get to hear their voices ask the questions. We want to thank everyone who came out for the recording, it was an absolute pleasure to meet all of you! We also want to thank everyone at the Detroit Free Press and HopCat Detroit for making this happen and giving us the opportunity. We always have to give Wes Davenport a special shoutout for everything he does and especially for his role navigating the crowd during the episode.

Tune into the episode to hear all of the questions and topics that were discussed including current members on the roster next season, potential second round prospects, which rookie provides the best three man backcourt for the Pistons and we got a chance to introduce a fan to the prospect that is Victory Wembanyama.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

