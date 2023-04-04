Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

I regret to inform you that the Miami Heat definitely have something to play for tonight. They currently sit in the seventh spot in the East, which means they would be forced into the play-in round. The Brooklyn Nets sit two games ahead of Miami in the sixth spot, which means they get to avoid the play-in altogether. The Heat want to vault ahead of Brooklyn. So much so, the team changed up its starting lineup — sliding Kevin Love to the bench and opting for three guards on the floor instead. Maybe the Detroit Pistons can shock the world and win a game for just the second time in 22 outings. I’m not holding my breath.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: TV20 WMYD

Odds: Pistons +11.5Projected Lineups

Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III, James Wiseman

Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Max Struss, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo