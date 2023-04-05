Pistons vs. Nets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Courtesy of a Detroit Pistons loss to the Miami Heat and an improbable Houston Rockets victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Pistons have secured the worst record in the NBA. That means there is zero downside to winning tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. I, for one, would love to see a victory.

The Nets are still a good team after the big Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades so that task won’t be easy. But the Pistons played the Heat tough, and I’d love to see Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren string together consecutive dominant performances. If Ivey has any hope of getting some national attention and perhaps a little buzz for First-Team All-Rookie, following up a 30-point, 7-assist performance with another 30-plus showing or maybe even a triple double wouldn’t hurt.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11

Projected Lineups

Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Eugene Omoruyi, Jalen Duren, James Wiseman

Brooklyn Nets (43-36)

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Royce O’Neal, Nic Claxton