Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons have two more attempts to win a game and avoid tying the franchise record for fewest wins in a season. If they are able to beat the Indiana Pacers tonight, who happen to be the most recent team to fall to the Pistons, they will have to do it even more short-handed than usual. The Pistons will be without Isaiah Livers and Eugene Omoruyi tonight.

That means the team will have seven legitimate roster players — Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, RJ Hampton, Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman, Cory Joseph and Jalen Duren. They will also have, and will be forced to rely on for legitimate minutes, two two-way players in Jared Rhoden and Buddy Boeheim. Ya know, not quite sure that’s a winning roster.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, RJ Hampton, James Wiseman, Jalen Duren

Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Jalen Smith