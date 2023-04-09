Pistons vs. Bulls preview: Closing out the season on Easter

How cool would it be for this game to have been a win to get into the playoffs scenario for both teams? That is the reality that I want to be living in.

However, that is not the reality that we are living in as the Pistons-Bulls Easter Day matinee will be a matchup between two teams with nothing to play for with a lot of players playing that normally wouldn’t be playing as much as they will be.

The Bulls have clinched their spot in the play-in tournament, so most of their regular rotation players probably won’t be playing, and half the Pistons roster will be out with injury.

Fun stuff, please go spend time with your family.

Game Vitals

Where: United Center in Chicago, IL

When: Sunday, April 9 at 1 pm EST

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: No spread at time of writing

Analysis

It’s tough to give analysis on a matchup that means so little to both teams. I have no idea who will even be playing for both these teams.

One thing the Pistons have going for them is that with their win against the Pacers on Friday, they won’t be able to finish with their worst record in franchise history. Sometimes it’s the little things you have to take joy from.

Jaden Ivey has been on a tear to close out the season and it leaves a lot of room for optimism heading into the offseason. Let’s have one more great game to head into the offseason on a high note.

For the Bulls, anybody that plays today that has been apart of their rotation this season needs to avoid injury. One good thing is that they won’t have to worry about any kind of physicality coming from the Pistons as that is not something that they do. I would expect the big stars like Zach Lavine and Demar Derozan to not play at all, and anybody else that does will probably play very few minutes.

With the Bulls likely resting most of their good players, this should be an opportunity for the young Pistons players to feel good heading into the offseason by put together another strong effort. They did that against the Pacers on Friday and were even blowing them out for a majority of the game.

After losing so many games since the All Star break, a couple of wins for the Pistons to close out the season that won’t have any kind of negative effect on lottery positioning is great for morale. They have nothing to lose and can play loose with whatever players are available to play.

Lineups

Chicago Bulls (39-42): Coby White, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons (17-64): Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, RJ Hampton, James Wiseman, Jalen Duren

Question of the Day

What are you most looking forward to this offseason for the Pistons?