Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

This is it, folks. The final game for the Detroit Pistons for the 2022-23 season. Maybe it’s just because it’s the end of the season and I can finally see that the light at the end of the tunnel is not a freight train, but I’m feeling pretty hopeful about the Pistons at the moment.

The biggest reason, of course, is the play of Jaden Ivey, who has been spectacular since the All-Star Break. That doesn’t mean he’s not still making plenty of mistakes and that he doesn’t have a lot of room to grow. Rather, it’s because in a league where I’m more interested in rookies showing me what they can do — even if they haven’t figured out how to do it efficiently quite yet — Ivey’s deep skillset and improvements in several areas of his game have to make even the biggest Ivey skeptics intrigued.

Heck, I consider myself one of those skeptics. I didn’t think he was a primary facilitator and he’s averaging nearly seven assists per game since Feb. 1. I didn’t think he had a reliable 3-point shot and he’s hitting 37.9% of nearly six threes per game in that same span. He had no mid-range game to speak of and now he’s hitting 47.9% since that Feb. 1 date. It’s impressive, but more importantly it is the kind of game that could fit hand-in-glove with Cade Cunningham once he is healthy next season.

Nearly as vital to surviving this season and getting me excited for next is the play of Jalen Duren. On a team awash in iffy if intriguing big men, he so clearly rises above the rest it’s almost laughable. He’s a hard-nosed player who knows how to rebound in traffic, score through contact, and be a vertical threat and roll man that can really help his teammates. He’s also the youngest player in the NBA.

In fact, he’s younger than Cason Wallace, Keyonte George, Jarace Walker, the Thompson twins, and Brandon Miller. He’s only six weeks older than Victor Wembanyama. The future looks good for these two Pistons building blocks. The rest of the roster? That’s a conversation for a different day. Enjoy some Easter afternoon basketball and then be free!

Game Vitals

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Extra

Odds: Pistons +8.5

Projected Lineups

Coby White, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons (17-64)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, RJ Hampton, James Wiseman, Jalen Duren