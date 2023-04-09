Dwane Casey out as head coach in Detroit, will join front office

Dwane Casey is stepping away from his head coaching position with the Detroit Pistons and joining the team’s front office, he announced after Detroit’s 103-81 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Casey served 14 years as a head coach in the NBA, the last four with the Pistons. He took the Pistons to the playoffs during his first season, but the past three he has shepherded an extensive rebuild and wins became secondary to developing a large group of young players.

He finishes in Detroit with a 121-263 record, which would be the second-lowest of any head coach in Detroit who coached for more than one season.

“Tom is giving me an opportunity to move into the front office,” Casey said in his post-game presser, according to James Edwards of The Athletic. “I’m excited to go to the next phase of my life. Time to spend more time with my family. This team is on the right track. They probably need to hear a new voice. This is my decision.”

As far as replacements are concerned some names are already beginning to pop up. Those names include former NBA head coaches like Kenny Atkinson and top-level assistants, including Charles Lee, Adrian Griffin and Chris. Quinn.

