2023 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Open Thread

The NBA Playoffs have been great so far, but are the Conference Finals going to keep that going? Some are predicting lopsided series as the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics could potentially make short work of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, respectively.

Of course, in these playoffs, it is always best to expect the unexpected. There are no two better symbols of that than the Lakers and the Heat, two play-in teams who are now on the doorstep of an NBA Finals appearance.

Eastern Conference Finals Game Vitals

Game 1: May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2: May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3: May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 4: May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 5: May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT (if necessary)

Game 6: May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT (if necessary)

Game 7: May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference Finals Game Vitals

Game 1: May 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: May 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3: May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4: May 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 5: May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6: May 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7: May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN (if necessary)