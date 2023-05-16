The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons Draft Lottery Primer, Monty Williams and NBA Playoffs

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I recorded one final episode previewing the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. We discuss just how important the results of this lottery are for the Detroit Pistons organization moving forward.

We also go spot by spot and decide who we think GM Troy Weaver should select and what that would mean for the rest of the off-season. What would a selection at each spot mean for free agency, trades, the starting lineup and any other decisions that the organization will be facing over the next few months.

We finish the episode by taking a look at the current state of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and some of our biggest takeaways. What lessons can we learn from the results of each series and what could the Pistons learn from these as well?

It will be a short turnaround for our next episode which will drop around Wednesday at noon. We will get up early Wednesday morning to record our analysis and reactions to the results of the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

