DBB Live: 2023 Draft Lottery Show LIVE from 7:45 p.m. ET

We are finally here. The night Detroit Pistons fans have been waiting for since Cade Cunningham declared he would be undergoing season-ending surgery in November last year.

Join Wes Davenport, Bryce Simon of Motor City Hoops, Blake Silverman and me from 8 p.m. ET as we react to the results LIVE.

If you have any questions or discussion points you’d like the panel to discuss in the lead-up to the lottery results, drop them below in the comments section.

Blake and Bryce each have exceptional knowledge of the 2023 class so get your questions in early!

DBB Live Lottery Show Vitals:

When: Tuesday from 7:45 p.m. ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel:

Important Information:

Detroit can fall no lower than 5th

While having the worst record no longer guarantees the highest odds at pick one it does ensure the Pistons can fall no lower than fifth in tonight's lottery.

Below are the percentage odds Detroit have for each of the top five positions per Tankaton.com:

14.0% 13.4% 12.7% 12.0% 47.9%

The team with the worst record is yet to win the lottery

Since the NBA re-jigged the lottery odds in 2019, the franchise with the lowest amount of wins is yet to capture the Draft’s greatest prize.

In the four NBA Drafts since the changes, the team with the odds in their favor have selected at two and three twice each.

More on the recent draft lottery results here.

If Detroit wins the lottery it’s time to party!

In what was a grueling 82-game season tonight has the potential to make all the pain worth it. In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past six months this year’s draft class is headlined by the 7-foot-4 phenom, Victor Wembanyama.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has many draft experts pegging him as perhaps the best prospect in 20 years since LeBron James back in 2003.

Wembanyama is the type of prospect that not only enhances the on-court product immediately, but the city of Detroit will garner global attention not seen in...ever?