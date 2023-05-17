The Pistons Pulse: Pistons Land Pick No. 5, What Now?

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I woke up early Wednesday morning to give you an instant (as instant as we were able) analysis on the results from the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

Where will the Pistons be picking in next month’s NBA Draft? What does that mean for the rest of the roster? What does that mean for the rest of Detroit’s off-season in terms of free agency and trades? We break it all down on a special episode of The Pistons Pulse.

Omari is also recording from Chicago where he will be all week for the NBA Draft Combine and was in the room last night during the lottery. No phone, no computer and no technology whatsoever but he will be able to give us some insight into what that was like.

We also had plenty of pre-draft content in episodes leading up to the NBA Draft Lottery so please go back and check those out if you missed them and we will continue to bring you weekly content, every Tuesday, on the Pistons NBA Draft, free agency and off-season overall.

