The Pistons Pulse: Joined by ESPN NBA Draft Analyst, Jeremy Woo

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I continue our Detroit Pistons NBA Draft conversation by bringing on one of the game’s best NBA Draft analysts for the second time. We had the pleasure of being joined for two segments by ESPN NBA Draft analyst, Jeremy Woo. Woo recently wrote an article on how projected No.1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, would fit in with the current Detroit Pistons roster and that is where we start off the episode.

After taking a deep dive into Wembanyama the player, his fit with the Pistons and what it would mean for the organization moving forward we move to the rest of the list of the players who could be playing their home games in the Motor City next season depending on where they land in the lottery. We spend the entire second segment discussing Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, the Thompson Twins and many other prospects.

Woo was only able to record with us for the first two segments so we finished off the episode with just Omari and I discussing the NBA playoffs at large. What do we make of the Miami Heat upset of the Milwaukee Bucks? How impressive were the Sacramento Kings in a loss to the Warriors? Are there any lessons that can be learned by the Pistons from this year’s playoffs? With just one game 2 games being played at the time of recording we also give our predictions for the conferences semi finals.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

