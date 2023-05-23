The Pistons Pulse: Piston Draft Talk w/Richard Stayman (@MavsDraft)

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are joined this week by one of the best NBA Draft analysts in the content creation world, Richard Stayman. Richard, better known as @MavsDraft on twitter, is one of the many hosts of the Locked on NBA Big Board podcast along with Rafael Barlowe. Richard recently spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and has started making all sorts of connections in the NBA Draft community with teams, agents and players.

We felt this was the perfect time to bring Richard on to talk about the Detroit Pistons draft now that we know exactly where they will be picking in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Who does Richard think will be available at pick No. 5 and who is the best option for Troy Weaver and company? We dive into every prospect including Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Jarace Walker, Anthony Black, Ausar Thompson and Taylor Hendricks.

We also ask Richard if he would consider trading the pick to move up, down or for a more established player. Is there another player that should be in consideration that we did not ask him about? What should the Pistons be looking for at pick No. 31 and is there a chance they could actually move up? Finally, since Richard follows the Dallas Mavericks closely, what are the chances Detroit could move back into the lottery at pick No. 10?

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

