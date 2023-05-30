The Pistons Pulse: Who is the Best FIT at No. 5 and Pistons Mock Offseason

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I have been discussing each of the prospects in play for the Detroit Pistons at pick No. 5 but this week we really dive into the fit that each would have on the current roster.

How does Villanova freshman wing, Cam Whitmore, fit alongside Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham? Do the concerns around his “feel for the game” on the offensive end become less of an issue with those two?

Is Overtime Elite guard, Amen Thompson, too ball dominant to pair with the Pistons young backcourt? Even so, does the player that many project to have the highest ceiling still make the most sense for this team overall with where they are at in the restoration.

How would Houston freshman forward, Jarace Walker, fit with the current roster of big men that Troy Weaver has compiled? Does he truly have the versatility on both ends of the court to make sense with the roster?

Are the young core of Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren good enough to go with projected “high floor” prospects like Anthony Black and Taylor Hendricks?

We dive into all of these questions, and more, while also doing a full mock offseason with suggestions from the crowd that was watching live on YouTube. Omari and I make a selection at No. 5, decide on whether to trade Bojan Bogdanovic, pick at No. 31, retain some current free agents and sign some outside free agents as well.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

