The Pistons Pulse: Debating Detroit Pistons Big Board and “Sheed or Sham”

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

To begin the episode Omari and I do give our thoughts on the unfortunate news story that broke this past week around the Detroit Pistons organization involving Rob Murphy and his accuser, DeJanai Raska.

Omari and I then continue our Detroit Pistons NBA Draft conversation this week by debating each prospect one by one. We will throw out a prospect and then give where we each have them on our Detroit Pistons specific Big Boards and the results from the twitter poll that was done last week.

There was not a lot of discussion around the No. 1 overall prospect, Victor Wembanyama, as that seems to very much be a consensus but we dove into Wembanayma for an entire segment with Jeremy Woo last episode if that is of interest to you.

Where we really get into debate and conversation is around the next five or six prospects that could hear their names called on draft night by Trow Weaver and the Detroit Pistons. Does the fanbase, Omari and myself all have the same No. 2 prospect if they are on the clock with the second overall pick?

How much disagreement is there around the prospects after the top three if the Pistons were to fall to No. 4 or No. 5? Who is my favorite prospect in that range? Who is Omari’s favorite prospect in that range? Who did the fanbase seem to lean towards and who is a surprise prospect we could see being in play at four or five?

We then finish off the episode with one of your favorite games, “Sheed or Sham”. In this weeks iteration Wes gives us questions and statements based solely around the top eight or nine prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft class.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

