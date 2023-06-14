The Pistons Pulse: FULL 1st Round (Plus No. 31) NBA Mock Draft w/Tyler Rucker and Tyler Metcalf

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are joined this week by two of the NBA Draft world’s finest from No Ceilings. No Ceilings is an NBA Draft website and podcast that has been exploding this cycle as one of the best in the business and we brought on two of their best in Tyler Rucker and Tyler Metcalf.

We went a full first round, plus the Detroit Pistons selection at the top of the second round, mock draft for this episode. We alternated selections before the four of us which was predetermined before we recorded the episode. We decided on an order that would give one of our guests the Pistons selection at No. 5 overall and the other guest the Pistons selection at No. 31 overall.

We quickly get through the first four picks of the draft before settling in for a little while around Detroit’s first round pick. Who will Tyler Metcalf select to add to this young Detroit Pistons roster? Do we all agree? And some quick discussion around the other options that were on the board for the pick.

We do continue through the rest of the first round which will give Pistons fans some insight into how the Draft could play out AND who may actually be available when Detroit comes back on the clock at the top of the second round. Who did Tyler Rucker select with that second round pick and who was left on the board? Make sure you listen to the entire episode to see who the Pistons walked away from in this Mock Draft and give us your thoughts and opinions on how it went for Detroit and every NBA team overall.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

