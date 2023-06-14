Monty Williams: ‘I put this locker room up against any locker room in the league, our guys work’

After waiting months for a head coach to be selected, fans fired up their computers at 4:30 pm yesterday to tune in for Monty Williams's first official media availability as a Detroit Pistons.

Following a close to 30-minute delay in the proceedings; Monty Williams, Troy Weaver and Detroit Pistons majority owner, Tom Gores, graced the stage for what would be a 40-minute press conference.

If you couldn’t stomach the delay, were busy at work or missed portions of the interview, we’ve gone to the liberty of capturing the important quotes and nuggets of the information below.

The Pistons players have already impressed Williams with their work ethic and communication

The NBA Finals finished less than forty-eight hours ago, but close to all of the Pistons roster is back working out at the Henry Ford Performance Center. Each player from last season's roster, aside from Bojan Bogdanovic, was in attendance for yesterday’s announcement.

Detroits new lead man was grateful for his player's attendance:

“To have the whole team here is amazing..it messed me up…I’m so grateful to all of you guys being here, I’m grateful to have dogs like you in the fight with me.”

Williams cited the unusualness of having a close to full roster working out in the latter stages of the spring:

“When I see 11,12 guys in the gym in May and June, not everybody in the NBA can say that. They may say that, but it’s not the truth”

Williams highlighted the work ethic of Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, James Wiseman and Jalen during in an interview with Bally Sports Detroit:

“Jaden is a guy that might as well have his mail sent here. Wise is here from eight o’clock in the morning. Cade is a guy that’s in the gym a ton. Jalen last night, was in the gym at six and got in an hour half-court workout.”

The 2021 Coach of the Year also took aim at complimenting his player's communication, referencing their responsiveness to text messages and attentive demeanour:

“When I talk to them they all look me in the eye which is impressive.”

Williams later added;

“I text them and they get right back to me, which is rare in the NBA. You see it today, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a press conference for a head coach and all the players show up.”

Monty Williams as coach was the ‘best-case scenario’ for Cade Cunningham

In a brief interview with Bally Sports Detroit, Cunningham showered his new coach with compliments:

“I thought it was the best-case scenario, I couldn’t have been happier…he’s the perfect person for us...for us to be able to learn from him and take it to the next level”.

The former number-one overall selection noted his desire to play in Williams’ system:

I’m excited about his approach with his teams…looking at his playbook…I think he’s going to fit us really well.

Piston fans will be happy to know Cunningham’s recovery process is on track and the 21-year-old is primed for a summer full of workouts:

“I feel amazing…if there was a game I’d feel ready to compete in it. I still have a lot of time this summer to continue to get better [and] continue to feel better.”

Jarret Jack and Mark Bryant spotted in Piston attire

Last week Yahoo’s Jake Fischer reported that “several assistant coaches” are expected to follow Monty to Detroit, including Mark Bryant and also potentially Jarrett Jack.

Each of Bryant and Jack were present for yesterday’s press conference, both decked out in Pistons ‘Restore’ sweats:

Coach Williams also noted in an interview with WXYZ Detroit reporter, Brad Galli:

“We’ve got our staff in place”

Jack and Bryant would join the recently signed Stephen Silas as assistant coaches under Williams.