DBB Live: Amen Thompson’s Ceiling with Detroit, Reaction to Monty Williams Press Conference and more

Join Wes and Jack tonight from 8 pm E.T with this week’s special guest — Detroit Bad Boys Staff Writer and Co-Host of the Pistons Pulse Podcast — Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops)!

We’ve got plenty of Detroit Pistons and offseason items to discuss on this week’s live stream, we’ll hit on:

Amen Thompson’s ceiling in Detroit.

Reaction to Monty Williams introductory press conference.

Bryce’s updated Pistons Big Board.

Be sure to leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below!

We’ll try to answer as many as possible while shouting out the username of each submission!

Finally, make sure you are subscribed to the Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel, we’ve got you covered all offseason long as Detroit enters Phase 2 of the Restoration.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: Thursday from 8 pm ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel — Link to Show

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly DBB Live episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @jack_kelly_313 or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of DBB Live recording — Subscribe here

Upcoming Schedule:

Discussion from Last Week’s Show:

Full link to last week’s stream here.