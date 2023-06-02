The Pistons Pulse: Discussing the Hiring of Monty Williams

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I finally were able to link up to record an episode discussing the big news that broke Wednesday night with Detroit Pistons owner, Tom Gores, making Monty Williams the highest paid coach in the NBA.

Williams will be joining the Pistons organization on what looks to be a six year contract at over 13 million dollars per year with other incentives and potential years that could keep Williams in the motor city for eight 8 years and make over 100 million dollars.

We dive into how this finally came together after a coaching vacancy that has been open for weeks and what seemed like a coach who had initially turned down the idea of coaching for the organization. We also discuss what the hiring of Williams could mean for the young Pistons roster, the state of the rebuild and even its effect on the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft later this month.

Just a quick reminder that we will be dropping episodes on Wednesday for the rest of June due to some scheduling conflicts and we will record an NBA Draft reaction episode on Friday the 23rd. Next week we will be back with our normal weekly episode - dropping on Wednesday - with one of our favorite guests, Keith Smith, breaking down the entirety of the Detroit Pistons offseason.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Detroit Free Press YouTube Link

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports