DBB Live: 2023 NBA Draft LIVE Show Thursday 7:50 p.m. ET

The Detroit Bad Boys staff will be once again hosting an NBA Draft live show following a chaotic and enjoyable 2022 NBA Draft show.

Join Wes Davenport, Bryce Simon of Motor City Hoops, Sean Corp, Brady Fredericksen, Blake Silverman, Damon Allred and Jack Kelly from 7:50 p.m. ET as they react to the results LIVE.

If you have any questions or discussion points you’d like the panel to discuss in the lead-up to the lottery results, drop them below in the comments section.

Bryce, Blake and Damon each have exceptional knowledge of the 2023 class so get your questions in early!

DBB Live Draft Show Vitals:

When: Thursday from 7:50 p.m. ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel:

Betting Odds:

As of Wednesday, June 21st, FanDuel currently has Jarace Walker (+165) and Cam Whitmore (+185) as the clear-cut favourites to be selected by Detroit at pick five. Overtime Elite wing Ausar Thompson ranks third at +390.

See below the full set of odds at the fifth selection:

Jarace Walker (+165) Cam Whitmore (+185) Ausar Thompson (+390) Amen Thompson (+500) Taylor Hendricks (+1500) Anthony Black (+3400

Upcoming Schedule:

Last Week’s Show: