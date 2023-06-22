2023 NBA Draft OpenThread: Talking draft fits (the clothing), draft fits (the teams), and draft reaches

The NBA Draft has arrived, and nobody knows who the Detroit Pistons are selecting, or if they are trading up, down or out from their Nos. 5 and 31 draft positions.

Last year, the Pistons also drafted fifth and came away with Jaden Ivey who exceeded all expectations in year one. They also selected Jalen Duren after a trade back into the lottery. Could they strike more gold at 5? Could they trade back into the lottery again?

I have no clue. Use this thread to talk about who is showing out in the NBA Draft Green room. You could be Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin. Or you could be Kansas’ Gradey Dick. Choose your fighter, as they say.

You can also follow along throughout the NBA Draft with the DBB crew on Detroit Bad Boys’ official YouTube page and Live Draft Show.