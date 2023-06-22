2023 NBA Draft: Ausar Thompson selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 5th pick

The Detroit Pistons needed a lot of talent, and you can only fill so many of those roster holes with one selection. With the fifth pick, the Pistons decided the best talent to have, and the player with the highest upside was Ausar Thompson. The versatile wing defender and connector went just one pick after his twin brother Amen, who went No. 4 to the Houston Rockets.

Shortly after the Pistons made the selection, NBA draft analyst Matt Babcock joined DBB Live and said his ceiling could be a player similar to Scottie Pippen.

We’ve covered Ausar a bit in the past, so I would encourage you to read up on the player the Pistons are getting at 5. He can be one of the league’s better defenders, he can be an elite connector from the wing position, and he has a very iffy jump shot that will certainly need to improve if he is going to reach anything close to his ceiling.