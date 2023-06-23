The Pistons Pulse: Analyzing the Additions of Ausar Thompson & Marcus Sasser

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I (and Wes) pulled a short night of sleep to get up and get out a Detroit Pistons NBA Draft episode to you today. We begin the episode with the biggest news of the night which was the selection of OTE wing, Ausar Thompson.

We discuss what we believe led to the selection of Thompson by Troy Weaver and the front office and then give our thoughts on the pick. We break down his game in terms of where he is at coming into the league, where we hope to see him go once he enters, some comparisons for his ceiling and some potential concerns around his game. We also talk about where he fits on the current Pistons roster. What role does he play as a rookie and what holes on the roster will he fill? We also touch on what needs are left after this selection that will best help showcase the young talent.

Troy Weaver did trade back into the first round like many Pistons fans wanted but not quite as high as many had hoped. Weaver sent out pick No. 31 and some future 2nd round picks to select at No. 25 and draft Houston guard Marcus Sasser. We discussed the value of this pick and how we felt about the trade up along with the selection of a 6-foot-2 guard. Where do we think he fits on the roster and what does that mean for some of the other guards like Killian Hayes, Alec Burks and Cory Joseph?

We finish the episode by answering questions that came in live from the Detroit Free Press YouTube stream about the draft, free agency and roster overall. We will be back next week with our regular weekly episode drops coming on Tuesday’s for the rest of the summer and that episode will be recorded LIVE on Sunday afternoon if you would like to join us. Just subscribe to the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel and get notifications anytime we go live.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

