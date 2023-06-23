Detroit Pistons Summer League schedule with Rockets, Spurs, Magic, Raptors

The NBA released the 2023 Summer League schedule, and the Detroit Pistons will be facing the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, and the San Antonio Spurs.

The biggest game on the schedule will be against the Houston Rockets (July 9 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2) when Detroit rookie Ausar Thompson will face his twin brother Amen Thompson. This will, I believe, be the first time in the twins’ lives that they have competed against each other in a competitive basketball game.

The Pistons will also have their other rookie first-round pick Marcus Sasser in place by then, and it is likely Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren suit up for at least one game.

Fans’ eyes might be getting even bigger seeing the guaranteed portion of the schedule wrap up with the Spurs (July 14, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV), but it is unlikely that the first overall pick will suit up for the final game of Summer League. Most of the top of the rookie class, presumably including Ausar, will be sitting for that game in favor of players who haven’t seen the floor much in each team’s prior three contests.

The opening game against the Magic (July 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) will see the Pistons face off against former Michigan Wolverine Jett Howard, and Orlando will also suit up Anthony Black, who was among the players in consideration for Detroit with the fifth overall pick.

The Raptors (July 12 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2) will suit up Gradey Dick, one of the best shooters in the class out of Kansas and owner of one of the more (in)famous fits during the 2023 Draft.

The full Summer League schedule, courtesy of Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press: