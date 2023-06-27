The Pistons Pulse: Pistons NBA Draft & Free Agency Mailbag

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week with our regularly scheduled Tuesday drop talking about all things Detroit Pistons. If you missed our Friday episode with immediate reactions to the Detroit Pistons NBA Draft make sure you go back and listen to that before tuning into this week’s episode.

We do begin this week’s episode with some overall thoughts on the selections made by Troy Weaver this past Thursday after having a few days to think about the picks. We discuss where we think Ausar Thompson can help this Pistons roster and what we expect from him in his rookie season. We also continue to look into the second pick of the night, Marcus Sasser, and what his addition means for the organization and some of the members of the teams. We also what we felt like was the theme of the night for the Pistons draft, defense.

The rest of the episode was driven by questions from the live YouTube audience. Reminder, we now record EVERY episode of The Pistons Pulse live on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel. If you want to watch live or get the episode early you can always join us for that which we announce on twitter a day or so before recording.

This week’s questions ranged anywhere from potential free agent targets, possible trades, two big lineups, summer league roster spots and MORE!!!!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

