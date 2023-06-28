DBB Live: Post Draft Thoughts, Free Agency and more

Join Wes and Jack tonight from 8 pm E.T. for your weekly dose of interactive Detroit Pistons discussion.

With the NBA Draft now in the rearview mirror and free agency upon our doorstep, we have plenty to cover in tonight's live stream. Below are some of the key topics the crew aim to cover:

Detroits 2023 NBA Draft selections

Is Detroit's young now core set?

2023 Free Agency Class

As always, Be sure to leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Finally, make sure you are subscribed to the Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel, we’ve got you covered all offseason long as Detroit enters Phase 2 of the Restoration.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: Wednesday from 8 pm ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel — Link to Show

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly DBB Live episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @jack_kelly_313 or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of DBB Live recording — Subscribe here

Upcoming Schedule:

Last Week’s Show: