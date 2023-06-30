Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, James Wiseman set as Detroit Pistons announce Summer League roster

The Detroit Pistons will have plenty of familiar faces on its Summer League roster in Las Vegas next week. It will be fans’ first chance to see rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser in person.

The team will also feature plenty of Pistons’ veterans. Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will suit up after a pair of stellar rookie campaigns that saw both earn All-Rookie Second-Team honors, and third-year player Isaiah Livers will also be wit the team in Vegas. Finally, James Wiseman, drafted second overall in 2020 will play with the Pistons Summer League team as the franchise attempts to get as many minutes for the big man as possible as he enters the final year of a deal before the franchise needs to determine whether he has a future in Detroit or not. (He doesn’t).

The team will be coached by new Detroit Pistons assistant Jarret Jack who came over from the Phoenix Suns after Monty Williams became head coach. He’ll be joined by fellow assistants Steve Scalzi, Brian Randle, Jamelle McMillian, Spencer Rivers, and Noel Gillespie.

There are also some familiar faces from the Motor City Cruise, including former two-way players Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden as well as Cruise players Stanley Umude and Keifer Sykes.

Undrafted rookies on the Summer League roster include forward Xavier Brewer from Alabama, guard Malcolm Cazalon from France, forward Walter Ellis from Grand Canyon, forward Jach Nunge from Xavier, and center Amar Sylla from Senegal.

Former Michigan player Zavier Simpson who played in the G League with the Lakeland Magic is also on the roster.