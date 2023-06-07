The Pistons Pulse: Keith Smith Joins the Podcast

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are joined this week by one of our favorite guests, Keith Smith, of The Front Office Show and contributor at Spotrac. There is nobody better to bring on and talk about the Detroit Pistons offseason overall than Keith.

Keith recently started doing his deep dives on the 2023 NBA Draft class so we begin the episode getting his thoughts on the list of potential prospects for the Detroit Pistons to select at No. 5 overall. From there we discuss what the rest of the offseason could look like for Troy Weaver and the front office.

There was a ton to get into in terms of what approach the Pistons should take with roughly 30 million dollars in cap space, a loaded front court of centers, a couple veterans and three extension eligible rookie deals. There is also a brand new CBA that will be implemented when the new league year starts the first of July.

Omari and I, along with the help of the live listeners from YouTube, asked questions around all of these storylines and Keith broke it all down for us.

A reminder that you can watch the live recording of the podcast on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel and we will be dropping the podcast version of the show on Wednesday for the next couple of weeks. Also, make sure you are on the lookout for a special episode on Friday the 23rd after the NBA Draft.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Detroit Free Press YouTube Link

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports