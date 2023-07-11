 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBB Live: Summer League Thoughts & Recap

Tune in live tonight from 8 p.m. ET to join the conversation

By Jack Kelly
Join Wes and Jack tonight from 8 pm E.T. for your weekly dose of interactive Detroit Pistons discussion.

With a pair of Summer League games in the books, we have plenty to discuss and dissect. Tonight we’ll dive into:

  • Ausar Thompson’s performance through two games.
  • Sophomore showings from Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren
  • The scalability of Jalen Duren’s budding shot-creation abilities
  • The two-big line-up

As always, Be sure to leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: Tuesday from 8 pm ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

